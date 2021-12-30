PawRulz - Raising ‘Paw Passion’ for Pets
Despite the COVID pandemic, the ‘PawRulz’ team fought all odds to conceptualize and deliver a digital platform.DELHI, INDIA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rising number of pets in families, Pet care is one of the fastest-growing industries in India. PawRulz, launched in 2020, has a mission of improving the quality of life of our furry friends. Fueled by their passion for animals, the founders of the start-up have created an online shopping hub by providing authentic food, over the counter medicines, pet essentials and accessories. Despite the COVID pandemic, the ‘PawRulz’ team fought all odds to conceptualize and deliver a digital platform. The ‘PawRulz’ team is now proud to offer over 108 brands of national and international pet foods, hygiene and grooming products, toys and a lot more. In line with their mission, their services extend to offering online consultations with veterinary doctors and pet experts.
Reflecting on their journey of a year and a half, “Launching this platform during COVID lockdown was the biggest challenge faced as the supplies were hit across India” said Deepali Dahiya – Co-Founder and Director. The second wave was a near apocalypse like scenario which threw mankind off balance with its severity and sudden emergence. Along with people, their pets felt the ripples of COVID as well. The delivery of food supply for pets was impaired. Despite the challenges, PawRulz serves as an authentic one-stop shop for all pet needs and is growing rapidly. PawRulz is able to successfully deliver pet essentials with the help of local authorities, “Biggest help from the Government was to include OTC medicines and food for pets as essential items during the pandemic and permitting their distribution to the homebound pet parents during the lockdown. We were ecstatic to be able to deliver the pet essentials to pet parent’s doorsteps” quoted Ms Deepali Dahiya.
Pets are great stress-busters, who can fill the void of loneliness with their unconditional love. Having a pet at home is good for the emotional well-being of elders as well as children. Despite their benefits, it was challenging for many pet parents to keep up their care. We received calls from pet parents expressing concern for their pets, and how to keep them safe and healthy. With pet abandonment cases rising during the pandemic, PawRulz team facilitated via social media in identifying families for fostering and adoption. With the overwhelming response to our posts, it was heartening to see that largely people stood by their pets even in these difficult times.
With a large number of pet adoptions, new parents need guidance on pet care and their integration with human families. Nikhil Sharma (Marketing & Technology Partner) emphasized “One must remember that though they are domesticated, pets belong to the animal kingdom where food habits and behavioural patterns are different for every pet variety. They need specific food and nutrition other than the mundane milk and bread, which does not suffice for the appetite nor the nutrition for the pet. With the help of social media, Content Marketing, Blogs & Infographics we created awareness among pet parents regarding vital aspects of knowing what to feed, how much to feed and when to feed, and potential allergens. Annual check-ups of the pets and getting them vaccinated is equally important. Pets need attention and care, similar to our children. In fact, pets are very sensitive and can plunge into depression if not handled with love and care. Their mental health is of utmost importance to ensure that their behavioural pattern is not adversely affected.
As per Deepali, they are social animals and have to mingle with their kind for “Me time”. In some places Pet Cafes of two varieties have sprung up, one where pets are taken to mingle with other breeds and second, people go there for the ‘pet’ experience. Despite the availability of pet interactions, new pet parents find it difficult to nurture and raise pets. We get almost 100 queries in a day from would-be or new pet parents across a range of issues. At PawRulz, the staff is trained to answer the queries and if there happens to be an issue that has never been faced before, they return the call after finding a solution to it. The first & mandatory criteria while interviewing a candidate for a job at PawRulz is to have compassion towards animals.”
Talking about how technology can help the pet parent needs, Nikhil Sharma highlighted PawRulz is continuously endeavouring to transform digital platforms & processes, which are reflected in our service levels and better consumer experience. We can proudly say that we have one of the best repeat buy percentages in the industry vertical. Also, we are among the top two, just after Amazon in our marketing & ad impressions, way ahead of the rest of e-com & vertical players. Also, the way celebrities to common people have bestowed their loyalty in repeat orders, we are really grateful to them for the rapid growth in our venture.
Talking about the future plans of PawRulz, Kalpen Gandhi – Co-Founder & Director mentioned venturing into the ever-growing Make in India program by partnering up with local manufacturers to develop world-class Pet products and accessories in India. This will support the local economy while ensuring an environmentally sustainable ecosystem. PawRulz also plans to expand its distribution network outside the existing NCR region to allow for faster delivery across Pan India.” The startup firm would also widen its online veterinary consultancy reach by expanding its staff and veterinary doctors.
