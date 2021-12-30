Elephant Robotics awarded the "Most Valuable Investment Enterprise"
Elephant Robotics won the "Most Valuable Investment Enterprise" award at the "10th Overseas Returnees Entrepreneurship Conference"NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The 10th Chinese Overseas Returnees Startup Conference" came to a successful end on Nov 4th, Shenzhen,China. Elephant Robotics was invited to attend as the alumni company of University of Melbourne.
This challenge focused on the investment potential and development prospects of enterprises and explored the "unicorns" of the industry. Elephant Robotics stood out from hundreds of companies and won the "Most Valuable Investment Enterprise" award.
Joey Song, founder and CEO of Elephant Robotics attended the ceremony and delivered keynote speech together with company executives and had a pleasant exchange with University of Melbourne Alumni Association and medias on the development and Increasing demand of robotic industry.
Started from 2016, Elephant robotics was accelerated by HAX and funded by Could Angel Capital and Orient Capital in pre-A turn, ZhenFund and Shenzhen Capital in A and A+ turn. Nowadays, it grows up to a global enterprise focusing on robotic arm R&D and production, software development and intelligent manufacturing services. The main product lightweight six-axis collaborative robot series and bionic robot Marscat had significant sales worldwide, covering over 50 countries and regions and well-recognized by industry.
Sharing the ambition of “Enjoy Robots World”, Elephant robotics committed to solving the limitations of the high threshold of robot technology and aim to serve engineers, educators, SME and industry in order to broaden the use of robotics and automation in the smart manufacturing market globally.
It was not easy for the beginning, according to Joey Song, the industry still has miles to go in balancing diversity in manufacturing and after exploration and deep understanding of the industry, he discovered the blue ocean market of lightweight robots where user demand exists and then soon focus on the this market.“Those with the knowledge, creativity and drive to raise the level of technology and innovation can achieve success,” he says.
In 2020, Joey's team took another step, combining the needs of pets' emotional companionship in the market and robotics technology to develop an AI bionic robot cat Marscat. This pet robot cat with 16 movable joints can simulate the cat's voice and posture naturally, and restore the real cat raising experience as much as possible.
Today, the vision of integrating robots into life is becoming a reality in the exploration of market demand and rounds of product innovation.
