SITS closes RESTAURA HEALTH & WELLNESS Transaction: Southern ITS Inc. (Stock Symbol: SITS)

Oil and Gas Exploration, Home Water Conservation & Precious Metals Mining: Southern ITS Inc. (Stock Symbol: SITS)

Southern ITS International, Inc (OTCMKTS:SITS)

PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SITS closes RESTAURA HEALTH & WELLNESS Transaction: SITS is High Value Ventures: Oil and Gas Exploration, Home Water Conservation & Precious Metals Mining: Southern ITS Inc. (Stock Symbol: SITS) Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SITS) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction with Restaura Health & Wellness, Inc., a Delaware corporation.- Developing Portfolio of Diverse Global Assets in High Value Industries.- Launch of New Oil & Gas Exploration Company to Address a Range of Energy and Natural Resource Sector Solutions.- LOI to Acquire Interest in Smarter Flush Marketing with Successful Water Conservation Products for Home Toilets.- Signed Agreement to Acquire Interest in Atacama Minerals Inc. for Gold and Precious Metals Exploration Projects.James Shipley, President of SITS said, “We have closed our transaction with Restaura, and now own thirty (30%) percent of the issued and outstanding stock of Restaura. It has been said that whatever we put in our bodies, affects our mind. Restaura believes in creating a natural balance between life and nature and have created products that they believe will help in skincare, body, and minds.”Keith Kerrins, President of Restaura said, “With over ten (10) years of experience in the topical health and wellness industry, our developer has developed blends and formulations that are one-of-a-kind in the topical health and wellness industry. We believe in our products and know the quality and formulations are unique.” He went on to say, we look forward to working with Southern ITS International, Inc., and with their help, we hope to expand our market wherever it takes us. Products will be available for purchase online in the very near future at www.restauralife.com .”- SITS Launches Pure Oil & Gas Inc.On November 9th SITS announced the launch of Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, as a wholly owned subsidiary, to add to the company’s growing family of energy solutions and products.James Shipley, President of SITS, said, “The global transition, which the energy world is experiencing, is moving fast, adding new components to the energy puzzle, and reducing others. The growing demands and need for oil and gas exploration and production is growing here in the United States, as well as around the world. Also, new innovative, green, cost-effective, energy saving technologies are in more demand now than ever before.” Mr. Shipley went on to say, “We intend to use our new platform to acquire and or joint venture oil and gas exploration. We also plan to position our platform to expand and multiply corporate growth by acquiring and forming joint ventures with select, innovative companies that have unique, new technologies involving conservation of water, gas, and power, new batteries with longer life spans, renewables, and emissions.” The new SITS subsidiary. Pure Oil & Gas, Inc. has its own website at www.pureoilgas.com - Letter of Intent to Acquire a Forty Percent Ownership Interest in Smarter Flush Marketing, LLCOn October 14th SITS announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with Smarter Flush Marketing LLC for SITS to acquire a Forty percent ownership interest in the Nevada limited liability company. James Shipley, CEO of SITS, commented, “We are excited at the prospect of our investment in Smarter Flush Marketing and look forward to finalizing the transaction.”Mel Kanar, founder of Smarter Flush, said, “Over the past 13 years we have sold thousands of our kits to homeowners, hotels, motels, and apartments. All of our customers were interested in saving money, reducing wasted water, and improving performance of their toilets, without the expense of purchasing and installing a new toilet. Through most of the United States, especially the West, many states are running out of water and the cost of water is increasing. With the toilet being the biggest user of water in an average home, it only makes sense to replace the outdated 1950s flapper and chain mechanism with the water-saving and cost-effective Smarter Flush kit. Most of the Smarter Flush products can be installed without tools and can pay for themselves within a short period of time. Smarter Flush products are available at Lowes, Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Ace, and True Value and will be coming soon to Home Depot and Ferguson Plumbing. Smarter Flush is excited to become a part of the Southern ITS International.” Company Website: www.smarterflush.com - SITS and Atacama Minerals Inc. Sign Definitive AgreementOn August 26th SITS announced that it and Atacama Minerals, Inc. signed a definitive agreement, whereby SITS will own a thirty percent (30%) interest in Atacama Minerals, Inc.Mr. Daniel Miroli, Chief Operating Officer of Atacama Minerals and its wholly owned Chilean subsidiary, Minera Los Apires SpA, said, “We are 100% owners of the Flamenco Gold Mining project located in the world-renowned Atacama Desert Fault, regional home of several major gold and copper mining operations and exploration projects. Our mineral leasehold is 1830 hectares, approximately 4500 acres.”The Flamenco Project is located in the coastal Chilean mountain range some 15 kilometers from the ocean, surrounded by a number of world-class mining operations. Twenty kilometers to the East is Mantoverde Mine, a major copper-gold mining operation in the process of a billion-dollar production and processing expansion plan. South and West next of the Flamenco project, is El Zorro, a large exploration project headed by Tesoro Resources which is an Australian public company. They recently announced an initial maiden gold resource estimate of 660 kilo ounces representing a dollar value of around $1.15 billion. Further information concerning the Mantoverde Mine can be found here:Further information concerning the Tesoro Resources El Zorro Project can be found here:For more information on Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC: SITS) visit: http://www.sitsintl.com/ CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

