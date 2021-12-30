Đà Nẵng , FPT boost ‘smart city’ project

VIETNAM, December 30 -

Đà Nẵng and FPT agree to boost digital transformation in the city in 2021-25. Đà Nẵng plans to be a smart city by 2030. Photo courtesy of FPT Group

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city and IT giant FPT Group have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on digital transforming in 2021-25, accelerating the ‘smart city’ project in 2030.

The MoU, which was signed on Tuesday, was developed from the cooperation deal between FPT and Đà Nẵng in 2018-20 in boosting the digitalisation process and putting the city on the list of ASEAN smart city network in 2030.

Chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Lê Trung Chinh said the MoU was part of the positive cooperation in the IT industry – one of four key roles of the city’s strategic socio-economic development plan in 2030.

A building of the FPT City Complex is invested by the IT group in Đà Nẵng. The urban site offers working and living space for 10,000 people. VNS Photo Công Thành

He said the new deal would help speed up the digital transformation process in the city and build Đà Nẵng into an eco-urban and a ‘liveable and smart’ city in the coming years.

The 2021-25 MoU will focus on the smart city framework in traffic, education, natural resources and environment, health, agriculture, trade and industry and information and communications.

FPT will begin the digitalisation among business and administration in tourism hub Ngũ Hành Sơn District before expanding to the other six districts in 2021-25.

The IT group had launched a management system at 12 hospitals in the city in providing service for 3 million patients per year.

FPT said it had enrolled 5,000 students for training at its own education system, including a secondary school, high school and university.

Chairman of FPT Group, Trương Gia Bình, said the group, which has invested VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$108 million) in Đà Nẵng, earned revenue of VNĐ5 trillion in 2021 – making up a 30 per cent share in the city’s information and communications industry revenue.

FPT also helped Đà Nẵng in the development of the 10,000-Bridge Software Engineer programme in boosting the Japan market, and built up an IT service centre and urban, the FTP City Complex.

Earlier, Đà Nẵng and Viettel signed an MoU on the ‘smart city' project in 2021-25, launching a 5G network at Đà Nẵng Software Park No 1 and No 2, with an Internet of Things service, a digital database centre and cybersecurity services. — VNS