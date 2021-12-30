Capital Numbers Recognized as ‘India's Top Performing MSMEs – Small Services’ by ETRise
Capital Numbers receives India's Top Performing MSME Award from ETRise.
I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETRise recently listed Capital Numbers as one of India's top-ranking MSMEs. It is a moment of great pride for Capital Numbers that has carved its niche among hundreds of promising MSMEs in India.
— Mr. Mukul Gupta, CEO
ETRise evaluated all entries based on critical parameters like financial growth and innovation. Together with the jury members and the program partners, the ET Editorial Team shortlisted the awardees. These companies shone through as a beacon of hope and have set a benchmark for the rest to follow.
Commenting on the winners, Sri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, stated in his keynote speech, "The MSME sector is the backbone of Indian economic structure and has a very important role to buffer economic shocks and adversities. It is, therefore, imperative to recognize and give impetus to these home-grown businesses and enterprises."
Capital Numbers is proud to be among the top few that have positively impacted India's economic growth. Thanking all team members for making this journey possible, Capital Numbers' CEO, Mr. Mukul Gupta, states, "I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you."
Capital Numbers has perfectly adjusted to a fast-changing landscape transformed by the COVID disruption. It has aligned itself with the latest trends in play: from digitization, remote work to sustainability.
The company has been successful in reaching fresh prospects from around the world. It has collaborated with new clients from Fintech, eLearning, MarTech, Healthcare, eCommerce, AI, and other sectors. With impressive YoY revenue growth of 57% in 2021, Capital Numbers demonstrates the profitability and future strength of the business.
The fact that it attracts fresh talent from across the country further prepares it for sustainability in the long term. Its flexible work culture, diversity, and inclusion make it highly recommendable to potential hires.
Currently, Capital Numbers comprises 650+ pre-vetted software engineers who build digital experiences that modern businesses need. Its highly customized web and mobile app development solutions bring customers back for more. It looks forward to competing for more projects and partnerships down the road.
The ETRise recognition is a great validation for the Capital Numbers’ team. This validation serves as an inspiration for the team to remain resilient and help businesses digitally thrive beyond shores.
About ETRise Top MSMEs
In its second edition, ETRise Top MSMEs Ranking aims to celebrate the success of Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and recognize businesses that have excelled in parameters like financial performance, financial growth, innovation, and exports. This virtual felicitation ceremony witnessed the announcement of the coveted Top MSMEs Ranking across its four categories of participation - India's Top Innovative MSMEs, India's Top Exporter MSMEs, India's Fastest Growing MSMEs, and India's Top Performing MSMEs. The event saw live panel discussions and individual sessions with leading voices of the MSME ecosystem.
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web and mobile application development services for global customers. With 650+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, and several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide.
