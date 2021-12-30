Williston Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A1007524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/29/2021 at 2300 Hours

STREET: I-89

TOWN: Colchester

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 95.2 Northbound

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sara Elwood

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Eclipse

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 29, 2021 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of mile marker 95.2 northbound on I-89 for a report of a single vehicle collision. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located a 2016 Ford Eclipse with extensive front-end damage in the median. It was determined that the vehicle drifted off of the travelled portion of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The operator was identified as Sara Elwood (27) of St Albans, VT. Elwood sustained no injuries as a result of the collision.

The interstate was reduced down to one lane for a brief period of time while the involved vehicle was removed from the median.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Colchester Police Department, Colchester Fire Department, Colchester Rescue, St Mike's Fire Department and Rick's Towing.