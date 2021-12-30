Submit Release
Williston Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 21A1007524                                                  

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

 

STATION: Williston        

 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/29/2021 at 2300 Hours

 

STREET: I-89

 

TOWN: Colchester

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 95.2 Northbound

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Sara Elwood

 

AGE: 27

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Eclipse

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: None

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 29, 2021 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of mile marker 95.2 northbound on I-89 for a report of a single vehicle collision. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located a 2016 Ford Eclipse with extensive front-end damage in the median. It was determined that the vehicle drifted off of the travelled portion of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The operator was identified as Sara Elwood (27) of St Albans, VT. Elwood sustained no injuries as a result of the collision.

 The interstate was reduced down to one lane for a brief period of time while the involved vehicle was removed from the median. 

 

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Colchester Police Department, Colchester Fire Department, Colchester Rescue, St Mike's Fire Department and Rick's Towing.

 

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111

