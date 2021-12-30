Williston Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A1007524
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/29/2021 at 2300 Hours
STREET: I-89
TOWN: Colchester
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 95.2 Northbound
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sara Elwood
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Eclipse
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 29, 2021 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of mile marker 95.2 northbound on I-89 for a report of a single vehicle collision. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located a 2016 Ford Eclipse with extensive front-end damage in the median. It was determined that the vehicle drifted off of the travelled portion of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The operator was identified as Sara Elwood (27) of St Albans, VT. Elwood sustained no injuries as a result of the collision.
The interstate was reduced down to one lane for a brief period of time while the involved vehicle was removed from the median.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Colchester Police Department, Colchester Fire Department, Colchester Rescue, St Mike's Fire Department and Rick's Towing.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111