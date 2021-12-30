APP THAT TURNS SONGS INTO 'VIRTUAL HOLIDAY HUGS' HAD USERS ACROSS 5 CONTINENTS IN 14 DAYS - SIGNALS NEW YEAR'S EVE SPIKE

Huggnote expects huge surge in users worldwide for 'Happy New Year' theme Huggnote founders - Irish sisters Jacqui and Perry Meskell Huggnote founders are delighted with apps Holiday Huggs global reach

GLOBAL APPEAL OF HUGGNOTE PROVES “POWER OF UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE OF MUSIC” SAY FOUNDERS WITH IRELAND, UK, US, INDIA, SRI-LANKA, GERMANY AND BRAZIL IN TOP 20

We aim to be the 'go to' app for expressing emotion. Some 100 billion messaging app greetings are sent on New Year’s Eve alone and we hope over the next few years the same will be true of Huggnote.” — Jacqui Meskell

LIMERICK, MUNSTER, IRELAND, December 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ireland, the UK, the US, India and Sri Lanka have been revealed as the top 5 countries from which 'holiday-song' greetings were sent from Irish-based music-hugging app Huggnote. Other countries in the top 20 include Brazil, Ghana, Germany, Canada, Jamaica, Ethiopia, and Iraq with some 5 continents represented.“We are always so amazed to see the variety of countries from which Huggs are sent over Christmas” says founder and CEO Jacqui “especially as we wouldn’t expect the holiday to be celebrated so widely. We anticipated that Ireland, the UK and the US would be high on the list because of cultural similarities but it goes to show that spreading festive cheer through the power of music is very universal,” she said of Huggnote's popularity in Asia, Africa and Latin America.Huggnote - an app that turns songs into ‘virtual hugs’ which can be sent to friends/loved ones via messaging app or SMS saw user sign-ups increase 700% over the last week and is gearing up for a further spike in users over New Year’s Eve as revellers across the globe prepare for another midnight countdown separated from friends or loved ones.“This is the second New Year’s Eve in which people are sadly unable to celebrate in the usual way” says co-founder and COO Perry. “And so we expect to see a huge surge in users as Huggnote is perhaps the only app that enables people still feel that emotional connection to loved ones because music releases the same hormones as a physical hug like oxytocin and dopamine” she says."Music is a powerful re-kindler of memories, so when you combine that with a heartfelt message, it’s very special to receive," says Jacqui. ‘It’s such an easy way to make someone’s day – no matter how far away they are. And it’s so simple to use that we have users from age 18 to 80. It only takes seconds to send a Hugg but the effect is truly long lasting. It’s so emotional to receive, users write to tell us how their Hugg made them cry” Meskell added.Huggnote is a web-based app which means there’s nothing to download, users login through the website ( www.huggnote.com ), select from a list of themes including a limited-edition ' Happy New Year ' theme, choose from a list of curated songs, add a personal message and send for free via text or messaging app.Founded by two Irish sisters, Huggnote will announce its first institutional funding round in 2022 as it launches its 1.0 release. The start-up, which aims to become the 'kindest place in tech' according to the founders has won numerous awards including ‘Google’s Adopt a Start-Up’, the ‘Mozilla ‘Builders Award’ for companies with the potential to ‘fix the internet’ and is the only Irish company to feature on and win US TV Show ‘Two Minute Drill’ hosted by legendary entrepreneur David Meltzer. The company was this week announced one of Ireland’s top 100 Most Ambitious Start-Ups by Spark Crowdfunding and is shortlisted for two major National Digital Awards in Ireland - ‘Digital Trailblazer of the Year’ and ‘Digital Impact of the Year’. “We’re really looking forward to 2022 and growing Huggnote from start-up to scale-up as the kindest place in tech. We aim to be the go-to app for expressing emotion via mobile” she says. “Some 100 billion messaging app greetings are sent on New Year’s Eve alone and we hope next year the same will be true of Huggnote".To send NEW YEAR Huggs to friends and family for free – go to www.huggnote.com About HuggnoteHuggnote is founded by Irish sisters Jacqui and Perry Meskell. An Enterprise Ireland supported start-up it has users in 205 countries. Huggnote has this week been announced one of Ireland’s top 100 most ambitious start-ups and is shortlisted for two Irish National Digital Awards - ‘Digital Trailblazer of the Year’ and ‘Digital Impact of the Year’. It has received a number of awards including Google’s Adopt a Start-Up; the DCU Ryan Academy High Fliers; Best Emerging Business at the Limerick Chamber Awards; Silver in the National Start-Up Awards in Ireland in the Social/Sustainable category and is the only Irish start-up to be awarded a ‘Mozilla Builders Award’ – for companies with the potential to ‘fix the internet; as well as the only Irish start-up to win on US TV Show ‘Two Minute Drill’ hosted by legendary entrepreneur David Meltzer earlier in 2021.

Say it with love this New Year's Eve... with Huggnote