Posted on Dec 29, 2021 in News

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

ANNE PERREIRA-EUSTAQUIO DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 29, 2021

STATE REPORTS SURGE IN WORK-RELATED FATALITIES IN 2021

Twenty-Three Major Incidences Includes Seven Fatalities

HONOLULU — The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced that seven fatalities to date occurred in 2021 among twenty-three major incidents reported unrelated to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health Division (HIOSH) investigates workplace injuries and illnesses to help ensure that employers are providing a safe work environment to their employees and are complying with safety and health laws.

“This surge in serious industrial accidents is a harsh reminder for employers and workers to think about safety when taking any work actions,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “We are hopeful that by employers and workers keeping safety and health at the top of mind that the number of fatalities and serious workplace injuries will decline in 2022.”

HIOSH provides consultation services that help employers identify hazards and improve safety and health programs. All employers should examine conditions at their workplaces, safety policies, training and monitoring. Employers need to think safety, and avoid taking unsafe shortcuts to get a job done.

The following fatalities occurred to date in 2021:

January 8 (Oahu): worker struck by company vehicle.

March 15 (Maui): aviation worker fell off a high truck platform.

July 19 (Oahu): truck mounted boom fell on a repair worker who died from injuries.

August 13 (Oahu): pallet being unloaded from a container fell on a worker who died from injuries.

August 30 (Maui): worker working on a public highway was struck by vehicle.

December 8 (Hawaii): worker was struck on head by company equipment.

December 13 (Kauai): worker died while operating machinery that rolled over.

In 2020, HIOSH investigated approximately 28 reported incidences that included two that resulted in fatalities. In 2021 to date, HIOSH has investigated approximately 23 incidences with seven resulting in fatalities. Many of the other unsafe incidences in 2021 resulted in amputations, bone fractures, dislocated shoulders and joints, and electrical burns among other injuries.

HIOSH’s Consultation & Training Branch offers employers hazard identification and assistance with occupational safety and health programs. This free service can also qualify employers for a one-year exemption from routine inspections. Call (808) 586-9100 or email at [email protected] for more information or to set up an appointment.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for (808) 586-8866

# # #

View DLIR news releases: http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

Media Contact: Bill Kunstman Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (808) 586-8845 [email protected] http://labor.hawaii.gov