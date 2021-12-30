Mexico Bariatric Center Extends Reach with 7 Renowned Bariatric Surgeons
With the addition of Dr. Ceja's team, we can continue our commitment to limit the number of surgeries per day for each of our doctors in regards to the safety of our patients”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico Bariatric Center® (MBC) scores big by recruiting Dr. Jesus Ceja, a high-caliber double-certified bariatric surgeon in Baja, California. Since its inception, Mexico Bariatric Center has only worked with the best doctors in Mexico. Finding the best talent among many qualified doctors is a daunting task, but we believe in providing the best surgeons to our patients. Dr. Ron Elli's familiarity and connectivity with the medical expertise in Mexico has helped MBC succeed in this endeavor.
— Dr. Ron Elli, CEO and founder of MBC
To respond to the growing demand for bariatric and metabolic surgery across the border, Mexico Bariatric Center partnered with its 7th highly accomplished surgical team. "With the addition of Dr. Ceja's team, we can continue our commitment to limit the number of surgeries per day for each of our doctors in regards to the safety of our patients," mentions Dr. Ron Elli, CEO and founder of MBC.
Dr. Ceja joins some of the best bariatric surgeons globally: Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela (Chief Surgeon), Dr. Alejandro Gutierrez, Dr. Jacqueline Osuna, Dr. Miguel Montalvo, Dr. Christian Rodgriguez Lopez, and Dr. Ismael Cabrera.
About Dr. Jesus Ceja
Dr. Jose de Jesus Ceja Esquivez has dual board certifications from the prestigious Mexican College of Surgery for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases (CMCOEM) and the Mexican Council of General Surgery (CMCG). Having a robust surgical background, Dr. Ceja is also accredited by the Mexican Association of Endoscopic Surgery (AMCE). Dr. Jesus Ceja is considered a top minimally invasive surgeon in Mexico due to his caliber of bariatrics and critical care skills. He specializes in gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, mini bypass, duodenal switch, and revision surgery.
Dr. Ceja holds an impressive track record from a young age. He has performed many successful surgeries in Guadalajara and has worked alongside Dr. Christrian Rodriguez, performing intricate bariatric operations. Having worked with one of the best surgeons in Mexico, he is not only a great addition to MBC's team but a great innovator in the bariatric world."
About Mexico Bariatric Center
As the leading pioneer in medical tourism, Mexico Bariatric Center always strategizes new and efficient ways for providing a seamless experience for our patients. Surgical staff working with MBC enforce safety standards, post-ops care, and medical precautions similar to the United States.
Bariatric surgeons working exclusively with MBC use MedFusion 3500 syringe pumps to distribute safe and error-free medication. PharmGuard Medication Safety Software delivers optimal results by simplifying medication delivery, and it's especially effective for patients with a high body mass index (BMI). To prevent leaks in laparoscopic surgeries such as gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and duodenal switch, our surgical teams only use trusted brands such as Endo GIA Ultra Universal Stapler and ECHELON Flex ENDOPATH Stapler. ICU-equipped facilities ensure extra safety precautions. Over 13,700 patients have chosen MBC for their weight loss journey. Put your faith in MBC, and let Dr. Ceja help you reach your new peak.
