Florida Department of Management Services Highlights a Year of Achievements

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) highlighted top year-to-date achievements, reflecting Governor DeSantis' vision for an innovative, resilient, and tech-centered state.

“In a year filled with change, the Florida Department of Management Services has adapted and excelled at supporting the State of Florida through many advances,” said Secretary of Management Services Todd Inman. “From investing in public safety to modernizing state-owned assets, DMS has worked to implement Governor Ron DeSantis’ vision for Florida to provide quality services to all Floridians.”

Investments in public safety:

DMS has received all 11,727 new Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System (SLERS) portable and mobile radios purchased in July for state law enforcement officers. All radios will be programmed and distributed to officers by the end of the fiscal year, with the Department continuing to design and execute the new SLERS system to serve first responders. Investments in state-of-the-art communications systems ensure that first responders can respond effectively during times of emergency.

Innovations in Cybersecurity Resiliency and Technology:

With the creation of the Cybersecurity Advisory Council, thanks to the leadership of the Governor and the Legislature, a team of world class cybersecurity experts serve a critical role in helping to direct and advise on the state’s cybersecurity policy. This Council, led by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, will prove crucial in helping Florida stay ahead in the battle for cybersecurity.

The Florida Digital Service continues to make strides in promoting technology standardization and data interoperability, with the launch of the first wave of agency participation in the data catalog and the first round of enterprise architecture rulemaking.

Investments in People:

On June 29, 2020, Governor DeSantis signed legislation effective January 1, 2021, authorizing service delivery through telehealth for primary care benefits under the state group insurance plan. This legislation authorized eligible state employees and their dependents to access primary healthcare services virtually (audio and visual required).

Recognizing the need, on June 2, 2021, Governor DeSantis signed additional legislation effective January 1, 2022, expanding service delivery through telehealth under the state group insurance plan for eligible state employees and their dependents. This legislation authorizes services beyond primary care, such as mental health and other specialized care to be provided virtually.

Modernizations to State Assets:

DMS has undertaken a comprehensive review of ways to modernize state assets and taken the following actions: For the first time since new legislation made selling the state’s real estate more practical, DMS is authorizing the sale of a state office building in Fort Lauderdale that is expected to net millions of dollars for Florida and put over a million dollars back on the tax rolls for local communities. By analyzing future operations and maintenance costs against rent paid by state agencies, the Department made the decision to seek release of its lease and work with the Department of Environmental Protection on the sale of the property. Maximizing the state’s real estate portfolio allows for the best use of land and resources. DMS is honored to be a part of designing and building a courthouse that reflects the important work of the Court and the services it provides to Floridians. A site was selected in Pinellas County for the new Bernie McCabe Second District Court of Appeal courthouse and began on design for the $50 million project. To help strengthen the state of Florida’s response to natural disasters, Governor DeSantis has invested $100 million in funding for a new state Emergency Operations Center project in Leon County, Florida. The site is being designed and programmed for the needs of thousands of state, local, and private sector officials who respond to major natural disasters, emergencies, and other events that affect all Floridians. An advanced emergency operations center helps the state deploy and organize critical resources during a time of disaster. DMS has begun the process of cleaning the Turlington building. As one of the more distinct buildings in the Tallahassee skyline, the cleaning and refresh of this building beautifies the city and shows DMS’ commitment to modernizing state assets. The cleaning project will also involve recoating to ensure longevity of the building.



About DMS

The Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business and workforce services provider to Florida Government. DMS is proud to serve those who serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value, and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff take pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology. For more information, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.

