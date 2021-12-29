2021 Year in Review: Expanding Education Opportunity

PHOENIX — Arizona continued to pave new opportunities and create additional choices in education this year, solidifying the state’s reputation as a national leader in school choice.

Under the leadership of Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona continued to expand options for students of all ages while consistently advocating for in-person learning.

Governor Ducey continued to prioritize “Opportunity for All” this year, signing legislation enabling community colleges to offer four-year degrees. Community colleges are critical for equipping the workforce with much-needed skills. Four year degrees at community colleges will provide additional learning pathways, especially for populations that are historically underrepresented in higher education.

Further advocating to close the achievement gap, Governor Ducey in March announced a data-driven plan requiring public schools to resume teacher-led, in-person instruction. The action echoed many steps the state has taken to support students in the classroom throughout the pandemic. The Governor has prioritized ensuring all students, especially those in disadvantaged communities, continue to have access to critical services offered in schools.

Arizona’s actions in 2021 to strengthen equitable education options:

In addition, this year, Arizona strengthened civics education in the classroom. Governor Ducey announced plans this year to strengthen instruction about the Holocaust and make teaching of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks mandatory in Arizona’s schools.

As a result of legislation signed in July, young Arizonans will be required to learn the enduring lessons of the Holocaust and the tragic consequences of religious and racial intolerance. All Arizona students will receive education on the Holocaust and other genocides during their K-12 education at least twice between seventh and twelfth grade.

In September, the Governor announced plans to work with the State Board of Education, legislators and education leaders to guarantee the next generation of Arizonans never forget what happened on September 11, 2001.

