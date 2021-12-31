Submit Release
Falcon Wealth Planning Secures Place as One of the Fastest Growing Fee-Only RIAs in California

3400 Inland Empire Boulevard Suite 100, Ontario, CA 91764

Falcon lands among the top RIAs in California according to Citywire

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning is closing 2021 with a series of achievements under its belt. During the year, Falcon Wealth has seen over a 50% increase in Assets Under Management and has nearly doubled its workforce size. Ending the year with nearly half a billion dollars in AUM has earned Falcon Wealth recognition from Citywire’s 50 Grower’s Across America list for 2021, noting it as one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the state of California.

In order to be recognized on this list, Citywire established a set of criteria that each RIA needed to achieve. Citywire only included firms that managed assets that were distinctly theirs. The next set of criteria included the rapid growth in the percentage of assets under management and in employees over the last five years.

“We are excited to see Falcon be recognized as one of the fastest-growing RIAs in California and the country,” says Gabriel Shahin, Falcon Wealth’s Principal. “This is indicative of how dedicated our family at Falcon is to providing the best service possible over the past five years. We are committed to continuing that service and growing much further within the next five.”

Falcon Wealth is extremely honored to be recognized as a part of this list and plans to continue this upward trend for the foreseeable future. The company’s dramatic growth throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is evident by the firm’s dedication, hard work, and excellent service.


About Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm that is designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.

