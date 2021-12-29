Submit Release
4-judge Tuolumne County court to lose 2

(Subscription required) There are only four judges in Tuolumne County Superior Court, so the Segerstroms have agreed to stay on as temporary judges until Gov. Gavin Newsom appoints their replacements. Visiting judges will also help with cases, Kate Segerstrom said.

