4-judge Tuolumne County court to lose 2

(Subscription required) There are only four judges in Tuolumne County Superior Court, so the Segerstroms have agreed to stay on as temporary judges until Gov. Gavin Newsom appoints their replacements. Visiting judges will also help with cases, Kate Segerstrom said.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.