Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,551 in the last 365 days.

Trump signs AI executive order to upend state laws. California has the most to lose

The order charges the U.S. attorney general with challenging state laws that contradict plans for a “minimally burdensome national policy framework for AI” and opens the door to withholding broadband funding from states that adopt “onerous AI laws.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trump signs AI executive order to upend state laws. California has the most to lose

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.