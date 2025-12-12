Trump signs AI executive order to upend state laws. California has the most to lose

The order charges the U.S. attorney general with challenging state laws that contradict plans for a “minimally burdensome national policy framework for AI” and opens the door to withholding broadband funding from states that adopt “onerous AI laws.”

