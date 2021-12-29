Submit Release
Opinion: Newsom can have a historic ‘Sotomayor moment’ by appointing a Latina to the state Supreme Court

Newsom has said he has an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion. This court seat gives him a chance to demonstrate this commitment and make history. There are a number of extremely well-qualified Latina candidates who could pass the close scrutiny given a nominee to the Supreme Court — all they need is the opportunity.

