Governor Lamont Statement With Update on Shipment of COVID-19 At-Home Rapid Tests

Governor Ned Lamont

12/29/2021

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement with an update on Connecticut’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests:

“Due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the State of Connecticut’s control, our state’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests are currently delayed from arriving in Connecticut. My staff and multiple state agencies have spent the past several days working around the clock to accelerate the movement of our tests through what is clearly a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast amid unprecedented international demand for tests. I want to thank our municipal and emergency management partners who have quickly and efficiently established their methods of distribution of the tests, clearly communicating them to their communities. My administration is in regular communication with city and town leaders, and we will provide updates as we have them in order to distribute the tests as quickly as possible. I thank our staff and leadership at the Department of Administrative Services, the Department of Public Health, the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the Connecticut National Guard for their incredible work to execute on this test delivery.”

Governor Lamont Statement With Update on Shipment of COVID-19 At-Home Rapid Tests

