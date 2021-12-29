Offender Who Walked Away from San Diego Re‑entry Program Apprehended

SAN DIEGO— Authorities this morning apprehended an offender who had walked away from the Male Community Re-entry Program (MCRP) in San Diego on Dec. 27 after removing his GPS device.

At approximately 10:05 a.m., investigators from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Special Service Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team, apprehended Gilbert Escobedo without incident in the North County area of San Diego.

Escobedo is being transported to R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility and his case will be referred to the local district attorney’s office for possible escape charges.

Escobedo, 35, was received from San Diego County in April 2021 to serve a two-year prison term, and was transferred to the MCRP in November. He was scheduled to be released to parole supervision in Febuary 2022.

The MCRP allows eligible participants committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

