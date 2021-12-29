Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,711 in the last 365 days.

Credit growth likely to hit 14 per cent in 2021: SBV Deputy Governor

VIETNAM, December 29 -  

A customer at Vietinbank's Cửa Nam transaction office in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Credit growth has reached 12.97 per cent so far and is likely to hit 14 per cent this year as credit expands very strongly towards the end of the year, the head of the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) revealed.

This year, the bad debt ratio has to date edged up to 3.79 per cent, but may reach 8.2 per cent if taking into account restructured debts.

Standing Deputy Governor Đào Minh Tú voiced his concerns over an increase in non-performing loans this year, saying it is one of the big challenges for the banking system in 2022 and the following years.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Tú attributed the increase to the worst-ever fourth wave of COVID-19 in Việt Nam, noting that bad debts are unwanted consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and can rise even if the pandemic continues to cause trouble to businesses.

This year, the SBV has undertaken measures to improve credit quality, direct credit to production and priority sectors and tighten control on that poured into high-risk areas, such as real estate, the stock market, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Build-Transfer (BT) transport projects. It has also strengthened risk management on consumer credit and provided enterprises and individuals with broader access to bank loans.

In 2022, Tú said the central bank will continue flexibly governing monetary policy tools in tandem with fiscal and other macro-economic policies to support post-pandemic economic growth.

Remittances up 10 per cent

Vietnamese abroad sent home some US$12.5 billion this year, a year-on-year increase of 10 per cent.

These are official numbers that must be used in reports, Tú emphasised.

About 28 per cent of the remittances to Việt Nam were sent through international money transfer companies, 7 per cent via credit institutions and 2 per cent by post.

The official said though Vietnamese living overseas have been also struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19, they remained devoted to the homeland, affirming that remittances are an important source of capital for Việt Nam at this time. — VNS

 

You just read:

Credit growth likely to hit 14 per cent in 2021: SBV Deputy Governor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.