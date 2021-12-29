Submit Release
Construction on resort complex begins in Thanh Hóa

VIETNAM, December 29 -  

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Sun Beauty Onsen Thanh Hóa complex that features entertainment, cultural and health care areas at a total investment of roughly VNĐ7 trillion (US$304 million). — VNA/VNS Photo Trịnh Duy Hưng

THANH HÓA — The People’s Committee of central Thanh Hóa province and Sun Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for a hot mineral spring resort complex in the central province of Thanh Hóa on Tuesday.

Sprawling nearly 100ha, the Sun Beauty Onsen Thanh Hóa complex features entertainment, cultural and health care areas at a total investment of roughly VNĐ7 trillion (US$304 million) in order to tap the potential of Quang Yên hot spring. It is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

It is also a key project in Thanh Hóa’s plan to become a quality tourism hub in the region.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Xuân Liêm said the project is also meant to realise the province’s goal of becoming one of the four new growth pillars of Hà Nội – Hải Phòng – Quảng Ninh – Thanh Hóa quadruple in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No.58.

A highlight of the complex is an park with indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, onsen bathing, spa and special wellness services, a 1,000-seat convention hall, a pedestrian street and a commercial housing area in Japanese style. — VNS

