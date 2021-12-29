I-95 Nighttime Travel Restrictions Next Two Weeks for Construction at Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Travel restrictions will be in place at night the next two weeks on Interstate 95 between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia as construction crews complete work on the northbound side of I-95 and begin setting up a new work zone for southbound I-95 reconstruction at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, January 3, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, northbound and southbound I-95 will be reduced to one lane for barrier placement and line painting;

Tuesday, January 4, through Friday, January 7, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, northbound and southbound I-95 will be reduced to one lane for barrier placement and line painting; and

Monday, January 10, and Tuesday, January 11, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, northbound and southbound I-95 will be reduced to one lane for construction of crossovers to and from the new work zone.

During the lane closures next week, northbound traffic will be moved onto the rebuilt northbound lanes as temporary construction barrier is set on the northbound side. The barrier will separate three lanes of northbound traffic from three lanes of southbound traffic on the widened and reconstructed northbound side when three lanes of southbound traffic are shifted to the opposite side following completion of the crossovers early Tuesday, January 11.

Once all traffic is moved to the northbound side to establish a new work zone, reconstruction and widening of the southbound lanes, stage two of the overall project, will begin. Stage two also includes construction of the southbound side of new I-95 bridges over VanKirk and Comly streets.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area as backups and delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The traffic shift marks the substantial completion of the first major stage of PennDOT's $79.7 million I-95 Section BS1 project to reconstruct and improve I-95 from Levick Street to Carver Street, including construction of a long retaining wall along Tacony Street to support northbound widening, the replacement of the bridges carrying northbound I-95 over Van Kirk Street and Comly Street, and installation of an extensive stormwater drainage system. The Section BS1 contract also includes improvements to the parking area, lighting, and landscaping at Lardner's Point Park on the Delaware River near Levick Street.

Stage two will continue through late 2022. Work on the Section BS1 project began in early spring 2020.

On-off ramps at the I-95/Bridge Street Interchange will remain open during BS1 construction.

Section BS1 is the first of two contracts to reconstruct mainline I-95 at the Bridge Street Interchange. A second mainline reconstruction project at the interchange, Section BS2, is currently in design and will move to construction following completion of Section BS1 in late 2022.

In addition to rebuilding the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 from Carver Street to Margaret Street, Section BS2 will construct a new replacement interchange located on Tacony Street at the Dietz & Watson/Frankford Boat Launch driveway, where a southbound off-ramp and a northbound on-ramp will be constructed. This is also the location of the proposed Delaware Avenue extension that will be built later under Section BS5.

