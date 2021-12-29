Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov

RUSSIA, December 29 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke over the telephone with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The prime ministers discussed topical issues related to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation, including joint projects in various areas and integration within the Commonwealth of Independent States. They particularly focused on the coronavirus response efforts and vaccination campaign.

Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov noted the importance of the activities carried out by the Trilateral Working Group involving deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia to unblock transport and economic links in the South Caucasus.

