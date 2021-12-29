Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

RUSSIA, December 29 - Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

The prime ministers reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation and progress in implementing joint projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure and other areas. They noted the importance of cooperating in countering the coronavirus.

The prime ministers focused on increasing integration in the Union State and promoting cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union.

In conclusion, Mr Mishustin and Mr Golovchenko exchanged New Year and Christmas greetings.