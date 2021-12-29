RUSSIA, December 29 - Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic
of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.
The prime
ministers reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation and progress in
implementing joint projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure and
other areas. They noted the importance of cooperating in countering the
coronavirus.
The prime
ministers focused on increasing integration in the Union State and promoting
cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union.
In conclusion,
Mr Mishustin and Mr Golovchenko exchanged New Year and
Christmas greetings.
You just read:
Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko
