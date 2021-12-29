Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

RUSSIA, December 29 - Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The heads of the governments discussed key issues of Russian-Armenian trade and economic cooperation and integration cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union. They considered common priority goals in fighting the coronavirus.

Mr Mishustin and Mr Pashinyan also exchanged congratulations on the New Year and on Christmas.