DNR enforcement actions for Dec. 29

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Wright County Gold-Eagle Cooperative Cease operating feed mill equipment when control equipment is not functioning properly; comply with its air quality construction permits; populate the daily compliance form with the gallons of oil applied to the grain; inspect equipment for leaks and for general structural and operational integrity; and pay a $6,500 administrative penalty.