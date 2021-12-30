Equator’s New Dishwasher Delivers Safety And Efficiency For All Kitchen Needs

Equator Built in dishwasher

Equator raises standards by introducing the super innovative and efficient 82 series dishwasher

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the brand new 82 series Full size Dishwasher in Black, White and Stainless options. The full size 24 inch built in dishwasher is innovative in design and packed with features to make post-meal times a breeze. The dishwasher can run up to 8 different wash programs and to further 6 customizable wash and dry options to handle all your needs.

This Energy Star Dishwasher offers the sanitize cycle that uses high temperature water to completely sterilize all the dishes and eliminate all germs and bacteria. The dual spray arms ensure that the water reaches every curve and crevice to give sparkling results. The dishwasher comes with a wine glass rack to keep all the delicate ware safe during the wash cycles. And the adjustable top rack can accommodate heavy pots and pans. Save water and energy with the half load option for a lesser load of dishes.

The very quiet dishwasher operates under 51 decibels so no one is disturbed. The easy-to-clean filter makes clean up so easy. Other features like the rinse aid indicator and concealed heating element completes the perfect dishwashing experience. Use the QR Code to scan and view the owners manual and warranty information on your machine.

The latest innovation from Equator Advanced Appliances is an affordable and convenient solution for families of any size. The 82 series dishwasher comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty and is available in white as WB 82, black as BB 82, and stainless as SB 82. MSRP starts at $709 and is available on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.