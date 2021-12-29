Nebraska DMV Customers Encouraged to Use Online Services

The Nebraska DMV is encouraging customers to take advantage of the department’s many online services.

Many common services, such as driver’s license renewals and license plate renewals, can be accomplished online without any need to go to a DMV office. There are also dozens of other online services including online fleet renewal services, driving record purchases, vehicle tax estimators, specialty license plates, and address changes.

By using online services, customers living near busier DMV offices in the state can avoid other customers, while Nebraskans in rural areas can get what they need done without having to travel or plan for the specific time and day their local office is open.

“The Nebraska DMV offers a wide array of online services for people all across Nebraska,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “Customers in Nebraska are able to do their DMV business in a convenient and timely way.”

A list of the Nebraska DMV’s online services can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.