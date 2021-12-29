Maryland State Police Investigating Theft Of Weapons Following Burglary In Harford County

December 29, 2021

(HAVRE DE GRACE, MD) – Maryland State Police is investigating the theft of nearly two dozen firearms following a burglary this morning in Harford County.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway for a report of a breaking and entering at a pawn shop in progress. According to a preliminary investigation, multiple suspects arrived at the store and drove a stolen vehicle through the front doors of the store.

The suspects entered the store, broke the glass storage area to the gun cases and stole 23 weapons. The suspects then fled the store in two unknown vehicles.

Troopers are still canvassing the area and processing the scene. Detectives from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division are leading the investigation into the burglary.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101. Callers can remain anonymous.

The case remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov