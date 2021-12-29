Submit Release
Beulah Motor Vehicle office temporarily closed

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has temporarily closed the Motor Vehicle office in Beulah until Monday, Jan. 3.

Driver License services in Beulah are provided at a different location and are not impacted.

A list of other motor vehicle branch office locations can be found on NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are many motor vehicle items that can be done online.

Motor Vehicle online services:

  • Renew Motor Vehicle Registration
  • Non-Resident Temporary Registration
  • Address Change System
  • Email Maintenance System
  • Mobility-Impaired Placard Online Renewal
  • Personalized/Special Request Plate Search
  • Fee and Credit Calculator
  • Title Status Check
  • North Dakota Resident 30 Temporary Registration
  • IRP: fleet and vehicle renewal, added vehicle, weight increase, duplicate plate, duplicate cab card, duplicate decal
  • IFTA: quarterly tax return, account renewal, duplicate decals, duplicate license

For more information about motor vehicle services, please visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).

