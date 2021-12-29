Submit Release
News Search

There were 491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,685 in the last 365 days.

Tabor Correctional Offender Dies of Apparent Suicide

Tabor Correctional Institution offender Malek Moore (#1201849) has died after an apparent suicide.

He was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:34 a.m. today. The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures until local paramedics arrived who also worked to resuscitate the offender and pronounced Moore deceased at 4:56 a.m.

Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common in these circumstances. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.

Moore, 29, was serving an eight-year term as a habitual felon after being convicted in Guilford County. He was admitted to prison on March 18, 2015, and was projected to be released on June 8, 2022.

 

You just read:

Tabor Correctional Offender Dies of Apparent Suicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.