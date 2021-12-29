Tabor Correctional Offender Dies of Apparent Suicide

Tabor Correctional Institution offender Malek Moore (#1201849) has died after an apparent suicide.

He was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:34 a.m. today. The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures until local paramedics arrived who also worked to resuscitate the offender and pronounced Moore deceased at 4:56 a.m.

Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common in these circumstances. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.

Moore, 29, was serving an eight-year term as a habitual felon after being convicted in Guilford County. He was admitted to prison on March 18, 2015, and was projected to be released on June 8, 2022.