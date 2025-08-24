Submit Release
Juvenile Fails to Return to Edgecombe Youth Development Center Following Off-Campus Family Visit

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention reports that a juvenile placed in its custody at the Edgecombe Youth Development Center failed to return to the facility today following an eight-hour off-campus visit with family in Edgecombe County. 

The juvenile is identified as Dylan P. and was last seen at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 24 at 770 North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. The juvenile’s home county is Surry County. The division has notified local law enforcement and is cooperating fully with the investigation. 

The most recently taken photograph of the juvenile is above. Members of the public should report sightings of this juvenile to local law enforcement officials.

For additional information, please contact Matt Debnam with the Department of Public Safety’s Communications Office.

