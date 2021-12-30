New High Bay UFO LED Lights from Access Fixtures

High Bay UFO LED Light 100w High Bay UFO LED Light 150w 200w High Bay UFO LED Light HIIO High Bay UFO Light Top View

Access Fixtures introduces a new budget friendly UFO style high bay in three wattages.

WORCESTER, MA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new line of commercial grade high bay UFO LED lights called the HIIO. The new HIIOs are available in 100w, 150w, and 200w. These high bay UFO LED lights produce 140 lumens per watt for maximum efficiency, and with the low cost per watt remain incredibly budget friendly for any commercial or industrial lighting project. HIIO is also durable with an IP65 rating against water and dust and a shatterproof polycarbonate optic lens.

The new high bay UFO LED lights are highly recommended by Access Fixtures’ CEO Steve Rothschild. “HIIO high bay UFO LED lights are durable, incredibly efficient and extremely cost effective. HIIOs are a premium solution at a truly budget conscious price.”

The HIIO high bay UFO LED lights are constructed out of die cast aluminum with a black powder-coat finish. It is built and stocked with a 90° beam spread optics and emits 70+ CRI light with a crisp white 5000K. HIIOs operate at voltages between 100 and 277v and are compatible with 0-10v dimming controls. HIIOs are IP65 rated as well as ETL, uL, CuL, and DLC listed and have a long L70 rated life of 50,000 hours.

HIIO high bay UFO LED lights have a loop on top of the fixture for easy installation to an eye hook using a quick link or a chain. It is pre-wired and ready for connection to power in an electrical box or with an added plug can be plugged into an outlet.

Examples of photometric studies with different wattages and mounting heights are supplied in the product pdf. Click here for the product PDF. To determine the correct wattage and quantity of HIIO high bay UFO LED lights a facility requires for proper illumination, contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist. If you have questions about the HIIO and if HIIOs would work for a project contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.