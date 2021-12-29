Kansas Supreme Court appoints Joni Wilson-Colby to Ad Hoc Virtual Court ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Joni Wilson-Colby to the Ad Hoc Virtual Court Proceedings Committee.

Wilson-Colby is the court administrator in the 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County.

The Supreme Court created the committee in June 2020 to study and recommend best practices for using videoconferencing in Kansas courts.

The committee is studying:

current abilities to conduct court proceedings virtually;

the tools needed to expand virtual court proceedings;

how to maximize efficiencies by conducting court proceedings virtually;

how to communicate with court users about virtual court proceedings;

statutory or rule-based impediments to implementing committee recommendations; and

other topics benefitting the courts in planning and implementing virtual court proceedings.

Chief Judge Nick St. Peter chairs the committee. He serves in the 19th Judicial District, which is Cowley County.

Other members of the committee are: