REACH and RoHS Compliance Seminar to Help Protect Revenues

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceOnline, the leading provider of training for regulated companies is hosting a 2-day virtual seminar on ‘REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance.’ The January 27-28, 2022 seminar is led by Kelly Eisenhardt, Co-Founder and Managing Director at BlueCircle Advisors LLC.

REACH, RoHS, and WEEE all present compliance challenges for companies looking to act in accordance with the laws and directives. This seminar will review the basic fundamentals of each regulation and provide a step-by-step process for building internal compliance programs.

Industry standards, third party software, and manual data collection methods will be discussed and a review of part sourcing from distributors, forecasting end of life parts, and managing the bill of material will be included. Attendees will be able to identify risks in their products and supply chains by understanding the impact each regulation has on business and by understanding how and when they need to comply. Students will walk away with a template for the 10 steps to building solid compliance programs.

The seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so organizations can benefit from the mistakes of others. It will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

After completing the virtual seminar, attendees will gain a better understanding of:

• Understanding their organization’s liability under RoHS and REACH

• Review case studies

• Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance

• RoHS and REACH guidelines

• REACH Registration of Substances

• Introduction to REACH

• Articles and REACH

• Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

• Supply chain communication

• Compliance enforcement

• Basics of RoHS

• Background and content of RoHS

• Responsibility for RoHS

• International requirements of RoHS

• Material testing methods

• Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs

• Reporting to management and government agencies

For more information or to register for this seminar, please click here.

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: January 27-28, 2022 (7:00 AM to 1:00 PM PST)

About the Speaker:

Ms. Eisenhardt is Co-Founder and Managing Director at BlueCircle Advisors LLC, a consulting firm that provides strategy and programming to address product compliance risks, sales and revenue protection, and compliance and sustainability practices throughout the supply chain.

With 20 years’ experience in IT and Compliance Software Development, her former roles include: Executive Director of Environmental Programs, at Fair Factories Clearinghouse; Environmental Compliance Manager and Design for Environment programs at EMC Corporation; and Director of Product Management at PTC Corporation for Windchill Product Analytics – an environmental compliance software.

She is a journalist for industry trade publications such as 3BL, JustMeans, Social Earth, CSRwire, Ethical Performance, and CSR@Risk with a focus on trends in product compliance, supply chain transparency, and corporate social responsibility.

About ComplianceOnline.com:

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training programs for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

For more information on ComplianceOnline or to browse through our training programs, please visit the website.