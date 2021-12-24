Fighting Corruption and Unethical Practices- ComplianceOnline Seminar

Fighting Corruption and Unethical Practices

"Fighting Corruption and Unethical Practices" Seminar has been added to ComplianceOnline.com's offering.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceOnline, the leading provider of training for regulated companies is hosting a 2-day virtual seminar on ‘Fighting Corruption and Unethical Practices.’ The January 26-27, 2022 seminar is led by Richard Barr, Operational Risk & Back Office Specialist, with more than 30 years of professional experience. This practical hands-on training course has been designed for all businesses both large and small.

In recent years, scores of economies, from Britain to Brazil have followed America’s lead in tightening anti-bribery enforcement. Offenses that once drew a mere reprimand now attract fines that run into hundreds of millions of dollars together with long prison terms for offending employees and managers.

Bribery directly damages your business and your reputation. The wider losers are the government and the larger society, both of whom are severely undermined by the weakened rule of law and damaged economic and social development. As such, Governments are making anti-corruption programs an integral part of compliance. All firms, corporate or other need to have an effective compliance program wherever they operate and in whatever industry they operate.

This two-day/multi-session, intensive training course, is a practical look at corruption, current anti-corruption practices and how to effectively comply at a level that equips participants with both a clear definition and guidelines as to how this scourge can be fought. This course also provides a set of detailed issues and checklists to help make setting up your own anti-corruption program easy to do.

The objectives of this training course are to provide all staff, irrespective of whether they work in the front-, middle- or back-office, with a sound foundation on how to recognize corruption and comply with anti-corruption/compliance standards and practices. This training is provided in a practical “hands-on” manner that allows participants to implement what they have learned easily and effectively the minute they return to the office.

This course provides a complete structured package for learning in all main aspects of the subject of fighting corrupt practices. It will enable participants to prepare and manage the planning and implementation of the necessary control processes in the business that they work in irrespective of whether it is a bank/ financial institution or other types of firms.

The seminar will cover the following areas:

• What corruption is and how to recognize it

• How to set up your own anti-corruption program and ensure compliance with both regulations, as well as international conventions

• Red Flags and other warning signs that point to corrupt practices

• How to implement a process that will allow you to continually improve your anti-corruption measures without overwhelming your organization

• Steps you can take to better understand your global corruption risks

• The need for ongoing risk assessments and review

• Why third-party due diligence can make or break your program

• The dilemma of the whistle-blower

• The key issues surrounding ethical business practices

• Managing conflicts of interest

For more information or to register for this seminar, please click here.

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: January 26-27, 2022 (9:00 AM to 3:00 PM PST)

About the Speaker:

Richard Barr holds a B.S. in International Business Administration from San Jose State University in California. His professional experience spans over 30 years. The first 5 years were spent with Wells Fargo Bank. Another 5 were spent honing his global banking skills, when Richard was intimately involved with International Trade Finance, Real Time Gross Settlement and International Payments, Cross Border Banking.

Richard then repositioned into the private and high-tech sectors providing high-level consulting services, business analysis, project management and training to a wide range of banking clientele across the globe.

He has spent extensive time servicing a diversity of corporates and “financial institutional” clients, in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Korea, Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Poland, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Greece, United Kingdom, Norway, Georgia, Bermuda and across North America. Clients that Richard has trained & consulted to include with such notable firms as ANZ Bank, AIB Bank, Eurobank, ABSA Bank, CitiBank, Swedbank, IBM, Montran and Fundtech, as well as many others.

About ComplianceOnline.com:

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training programs for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

For more information on ComplianceOnline or to browse through our training programs, please visit the website.

