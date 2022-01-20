Submit Release
LIVE PROUD VODKA NAMED 100 BEST SPIRITS OF 2021

Award-Winning Live Proud Vodka

Prestigious Wine Enthusiast includes Live Proud Vodka as one of the most memorable spirits of 2021

CARMEL, IN, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Proud Vodka, the flagship product of Live Proud Spirits, was named in the 100 best spirits of 2021 by the prestigious Wine Enthusiast and awarded 90 points as one of the select few vodkas recognized in this esteemed list. “This list represents the most memorable spirits we’ve had the opportunity to review over the past 12 months,” said Wine Enthusiast Spirits Editor Kara Newman. “While spirits were selected for this list based on their quality, it’s also satisfying to zoom out and note the broadening diversity of the people behind the bottles.”

Live Proud Vodka is handcrafted in the USA, six times distilled from midwestern corn, and charcoal filtered. “We spent years crafting this award-winning vodka” said CEO Beth Hohlier, “and we are honored to have our Vodka rank amongst the top Vodkas in the nation.” Live Proud Vodka has an ultra-smooth finish that can be sipped or served in your favorite martini or cocktail. This vodka has a neutral aroma with a very clean and silky smooth spiced dry finish and good salinity. Kara Newman highlighted that Live Proud Vodka’s “mild vanilla and almond tones segue into a brisk, citrusy finish, bright with peppery spice and a hint of lemon peel.” Live Proud Vodka has previously received notable critical acclaim including a Double Gold award from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition as well as Platinum, Double Gold and Consumer Choice Awards from SIP Awards.

Live Proud Spirits, Inc. stands united with all people regardless of gender, race, creed, or sexual orientation in support that all should enjoy the liberty, security, and acceptance to be themselves. That commitment has driven the company to donate $1 of every bottle sold to nationally recognized charities. Live Proud Vodka retails for $25 and is currently sold:
Parkstreet (Florida, New Jersey, New York, California) – info@parkstreet.com
Craft Distributors (Georgia) – www.craftdist.com
Aspect Beverage (Missouri) – www.aspectbeverage.com
Indiana Small Batch (Indiana) – www.indianasmallbatch.com

Also available online at www.liveproud.com

Additional inquires can be sent to press@liveproud.com

Susan Kloss
Live Proud Spirits, Inc.
press@liveproud.com
