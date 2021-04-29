Live Proud Vodka Now Available in Georgia, as well as Indiana, California and New York
LGBTQ+ and woman-owned premium spirits company donates to civil and human rights organizationsCARMEL, IN, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Proud Spirits, a premium spirits company, is proud to announce that its flagship product, Live Proud Vodka, is now available in Georgia through a new distribution partnership with Craft Distributors. Live Proud Vodka is also available in Indiana through Indiana Small Batch and New York and California through Park Street Imports.
Live Proud Spirits is wholly LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer-plus) and woman-owned, including one owner who is also a veteran. The company donates $1 from every bottle sold to civil and human rights organizations, and has already donated over $20,000 since its launch in October 2017.
“We believe in community. We believe in unity. We believe in inclusion. We stand united in the belief that all people are created equal — ALL PEOPLE. Live Proud stands for strength and power exhibited by standing united, regardless of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, ancestry or age. Live Proud stands for you — a person who not only loves and accepts yourself but also proudly accepts your friend, neighbor, co-worker or even a stranger. Live Proud stands for the liberty and freedom to openly love whomever you love. Live Proud stands for giving to those who help to protect and support your rights and those of your neighbors,” said Beth Hohlier, CEO of Live Proud Spirits.
The brand has been well received by consumers and critics alike, who consider it smooth and enjoyable. Live Proud Spirits has won numerous awards, including top honors in the most prestigious spirits competitions. Live Proud Vodka won the prestigious Double Gold award in the 2020 San Francisco World Spirit Competition, scored a 90 in the critically acclaimed Wine Enthusiasts Magazine, and won Platinum in the Spirits International Prestige (SIP) Awards Competition in 2019.
Live Proud Vodka has a sweet corn and white pepper aroma, with a hint of sea salt and dried spices. The medium viscosity vodka has a clean and silky taste with a smooth spiced dry finish and good salinity. It is six times distilled from Midwestern corn, charcoal filtered and crafted in the United States.
“Many vodka brands use pride packaging for marketing themselves as being pro-LGBTQ+, but we are LGBTQ+,” Hohlier said. “By supporting our brand, you are supporting a women-owned business and an LGBTQ+ business.”
Request Live Proud Vodka at local bars, restaurants, or liquor stores. For more information and to find out where to purchase Live Proud Spirits, visit liveproud.com.
