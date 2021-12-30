Mr. Shawn Patrick O’Brien joins SFA Therapeutics as a Strategic Advisor and Chairman

Shawn O'Brien joins SFA Therapeutics

Shawn O’Brien joins SFA Therapeutics as a Strategic Advisor and Chairman

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SFA Therapeutics is pleased to announce that Shawn Patrick O’Brien has joined our Board as a Strategic Advisor and Chairman. Shawn brings significant experience in the commercial development of numerous pharmaceuticals. We are delighted that Shawn is joining our team as we move forward in the development of our lead drug SFA002 and will play a significant role in our commercial development strategy.

Shawn, a serial life sciences entrepreneur and mental health advocate, currently serves as the Chairman of Key BioPharma Partners, a life sciences C-suite advisory firm and is an advisor to Genomind Inc. where he was previously the Chairman and CEO.

A biotech and big pharma executive leader with over 35 years’ experience in building highly successful global enterprises. Shawn has extensive international experience in business development, marketing, selling, licensing, researching & developing both small and large molecules, with over 7 multi-Billion-dollar product launches.

Since leaving big pharma 17 years ago, Shawn has been a serial entrepreneur, leading 5 biotech companies. In addition, he has broad healthcare provider experience in USA, UK, and Canada.

Shawn is the Chairman of Alto Pharma, Co-Chair of the Hubert Schoemaker Classic, Advisory Board member of both; The Greater Philadelphia Life Sciences Congress and Life Sciences Cares Philadelphia.

“I am excited to join the team and help SFA maximize the potential of their unique platform, which has the potential to be a game changer in many areas. The SFA cofounders, Drs. Mark Feitelson, Alla Arzumanyan and Ira Spector have done a remarkable job to progress the business in a capital efficient way, " said Shawn O'Brien.

"We are delighted to have Shawn O'Brien lead our board and look forward to his guidance as we move through our clinical trials in developing the potential for the SFA pipeline,” said Dr. Ira Spector, CEO and cofounder.