Mr. Rob Dickey joins SFA Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer and Board member

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SFA Therapeutics is pleased to announce that Mr. Rob Dickey IV has joined us as our Chief Financial Officer and as a Board member.

Mr. Dickey has more than 25 years of experience, primarily as a CFO or Board member, leading life science and medical device companies, both private and public, ranging from preclinical development to commercial operations and across a variety of disease areas and medical technologies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Dickey spent 18 years in investment banking, mostly at Lehman Brothers, with a background split between M&A and capital markets transactions.

Mr. Dickey is experienced in all stages of the corporate lifecycle, including start-up and early fundraising, going public, high growth, turnarounds and exit strategies. His expertise includes public and private financings, M&A, partnering/licensing transactions, project management, overseeing company’s finance and accounting functions, and Chapter 11 reorganizations, as well as interactions with Boards, VCs, shareholders and Wall Street. Previously, he served as full time CFO for Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS), Tyme Technologies (TYME), StemCyte, Locus Pharmaceuticals and Protarga, Inc., among others. Mr. Dickey is currently on the Board and Audit Committee Chair of Emmaus Life Sciences, a public company with an approved drug for sickle cell disease, on the Board of Angiogenex Inc. a public company out of Memorial Sloan Kettering, Chief Corporate Development Officer of BCI LifeSciences LLC, and part of the Leadership Team at Cell One Partners. He previously served on the Boards of Sanuthera and Protarga, which he sold to Daiichi Sankyo. Mr. Dickey holds an AB from Princeton University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

“The addition of Rob Dickey, an experienced industry veteran, to our leadership team, is an important step as we move forward in the evolution of SFA Therapeutics as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company,” said Dr. Ira Spector, CEO and cofounder.