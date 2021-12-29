PECO to Close Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) for Utility Improvement in East Vincent Township

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy plans to close Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) between Stony Run Road and Park Road in East Vincent Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, January 17, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Tuesday, February 15.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Bridge Street and Route 23 (Ridge Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

