Submit Release
News Search

There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,705 in the last 365 days.

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (STGZ) to Re-Launch VIDNET Music, Movie and Sports Streaming site.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargaze Entertainment Group (the "Company") (OTC: STGZ) announces that it will relaunch the highly successful streaming company “VIDNEThttps://labusinessjournal.com/news/2000/mar/27/technology-vidnet-emerges-as-a-player-in-web-music/ a company that was founded by Stargaze CEO, Stephen Brown

“I am very excited to bring back Vidnet as the music and live concert business is struggling with the many issues for live performance and Vidnet not only will stream many music videos it will bring back live VJ’S as they did at MTV along with streaming live concerts and select movies and trailers, said Stephen Brown the founder of Vidnet and CEO of Stargaze Entertainment Group.
The company is currently building www.vidnettv.com and will launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:
Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
info@stargazeent.com

Stephen Brown
Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc
+1 7788196549
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (STGZ) to Re-Launch VIDNET Music, Movie and Sports Streaming site.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.