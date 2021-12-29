Williston Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A1007502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 29, 2021 at approximately 0020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Road, Eden

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: James Philip

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 29, 2021 at approximately 0020 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to a residence on Camp Road in Eden for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed that James Philip (39) of Eden caused significant injury to a domestic partner. Philip was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Philip was later released on conditions and issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on 12/30/2021 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 30, 2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.