Williston Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A1007502
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 29, 2021 at approximately 0020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Road, Eden
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: James Philip
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 29, 2021 at approximately 0020 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to a residence on Camp Road in Eden for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed that James Philip (39) of Eden caused significant injury to a domestic partner. Philip was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Philip was later released on conditions and issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on 12/30/2021 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 30, 2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.