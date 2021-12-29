Submit Release
PennDOT Restores Speed Limits on North Central Region Roadways

Clearfield, PA – PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on a pair of roadways in the region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced on Interstate 80 between exit 97/Brockway-DuBois and mile marker 194 at the Clinton/Union County line and on Route 219 from the New York State border and Interstate 80. All speeds are restored to usual posted limits.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

 

