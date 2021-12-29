Derby Barracks / Two MV Crash / Multiple Offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A5007331
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby VSP
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 @ approximately 1908 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near 1033 US Route 5
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION:
1. Crash; duty to stop
2. Resisting Arrest
3. 5 counts of violation of conditions of release
4. DUI #2
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kathy Wilson
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR / ACCUSED: Tucker Jacobs
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Impala
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: Later brought to North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a two-motor vehicle crash at the above listed location. While Troopers were enroute to the scene, it was reported the male operator of one of the vehicles appeared impaired, was agitated, and eventually fled the scene on the foot. Upon arrival, a foot track with the assistance from Newport PD and K-9 Ozzy, the male operator was located and identified as Tucker Jacobs. Jacobs again fled on foot but was quickly captured and resisted arrest. While Jacobs was in custody it became known that he was in violation of three sets of court ordered conditions. Also, while in custody, Jacobs displayed further signs of impairment. Jacobs was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks, where he was processed for the above listed offenses. While processing Jacobs he was medically evaluated by Newport Ambulance and eventually transported to North Country Hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries. Jacobs was later lodged at Northern State Correctional with a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – Criminal Division.
It was determined Jacobs was traveling north on US Route 5 when Wilson failed to yield the right of way and entered onto the roadway from a private driveway causing both vehicles to collide and crash.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021 @ 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.