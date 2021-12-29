Derby Barracks / Two MV Crash / Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A5007331

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby VSP

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 @ approximately 1908 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near 1033 US Route 5

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION:

1. Crash; duty to stop

2. Resisting Arrest

3. 5 counts of violation of conditions of release

4. DUI #2

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kathy Wilson

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR / ACCUSED: Tucker Jacobs

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Impala

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: Later brought to North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a two-motor vehicle crash at the above listed location. While Troopers were enroute to the scene, it was reported the male operator of one of the vehicles appeared impaired, was agitated, and eventually fled the scene on the foot. Upon arrival, a foot track with the assistance from Newport PD and K-9 Ozzy, the male operator was located and identified as Tucker Jacobs. Jacobs again fled on foot but was quickly captured and resisted arrest. While Jacobs was in custody it became known that he was in violation of three sets of court ordered conditions. Also, while in custody, Jacobs displayed further signs of impairment. Jacobs was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks, where he was processed for the above listed offenses. While processing Jacobs he was medically evaluated by Newport Ambulance and eventually transported to North Country Hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries. Jacobs was later lodged at Northern State Correctional with a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – Criminal Division.

It was determined Jacobs was traveling north on US Route 5 when Wilson failed to yield the right of way and entered onto the roadway from a private driveway causing both vehicles to collide and crash.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021 @ 1300 hours

