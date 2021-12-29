PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on Interstate 80 from Ohio State Line to Center County

​Clarion, PA – PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 between the Ohio state line and Exit 161: US 220 South/PA-26 Bellefonte in Centre County.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

