Coronado Realtor, Scott Aurich, Named Leader of Influence in Real Estate in San Diego in the San Diego Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Coronado Realtor, Scott Aurich, continues to outperform everyone in the real estate world in the midst of a pandemic. Last year during the peak of the pandemic, he received big accolades and was recognized by The 2020 Real Trends & The Wall Street Journal. In the rankings, Aurich was placed in the top 100 for individual agents by sales volume, number 88 among national individual agents, and ranked number 1 among individual agents in Coronado. In 2021, Scott was featured in another major realty magazine, the Nationwide & International edition of Top Agent Magazine. Now, to cap off the end of the year on a bang and start the new year off right, Scott Aurich has just been named a Leader of Influence in Real Estate in San Diego! He was published in the San Diego Business Journal on Dec 20, 2022.

"Many thanks to the San Diego Business Journal for naming me a Leader of Influence in Real Estate in San Diego," states Aurich.

Each week, the San Diego Business Journal delivers the market’s most complete package of business news and information on San Diego County’s companies, industries and business people. They cover commercial real estate, banking and finance, biotech, health care, technology, defense, tourism, manufacturing, professional services and more. Each week also write about San Diego’s vibrant start-up community.

Their Lists provide comprehensive data and statistics on top-ranked San Diego companies across all industries. Each of these surveys is then compiled into the San Diego Business Journal’s invaluable resource - the annual Book of Lists.

In the new year, Scott Aurich is looking to take his positive attitude as well as his strong work ethic with him, into a market that is looking to hold a lot of opportunity.

Scott Aurich is adamant that he could not do this alone and states his achievement could not be possible without Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty. “I attribute much of this success to Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty marketing platform and global network, which enables me to collaborate with agents around the country and Mexico, resulting in several successful transactions in our market. Additionally, to my team of exceptional associates including Shelly Klessinger, who has been with me since 2008. Most importantly, I could not achieve this without my clients who have trusted me with handling one of the biggest decisions they make, to which I owe anything and everything I have achieved. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and I hope to be there if you ever need me,” Scott Aurich concludes.

When asked what his thoughts are for the new year, he said, "After another year being the #1 Agent in Coronado California with over $100,000,000 in sales in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year, it is easy to just keep doing what I have been doing for the last 30+ years and continue doing whatever I can to exceed my clients' expectations."

"However, my business plan has been primarily been based on the relationships that I have built here in Coronado and the referrals from the clients I have helped in the past," continues Aurich. "These relationships, the network of brokers from around the country and the Sotheby’s International Realty marketing platform are all tools that provide extraordinary results."

Scott has over thirty years of diverse real estate sales experience. He has also developed single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and affordable housing. This extensive background in sales and development provides his clients with insights into what potential a property may have. Beginning in Residential Sales with his family's real estate business then owning and operating one of the more successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California, Scott has been helping buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989.

Primarily focused on brokerage and development in Coronado, Scott has built a reputation for getting the job done. From representing buyers and sellers to negotiating with the city government, regarding development of subsidized affordable housing, Scott proves in every transaction he knows what he is doing and stands behind his work.

He is active in the community and sells Coronado as the greatest place to live on earth, which comes from Scott's heart. He is a past president of the Coronado Association of Realtors and last year was voted Co-Realtor of the Year, and remains dedicated to creating an excellent working relationship amongst all of the Brokers and Agents on the Island.

