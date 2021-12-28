Two new COVID-19 sites set up in Baton Rouge

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has set up two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge. Both antigen and PCR tests are available.

The following sites will be open from noon to 6 p.m. until Thursday, December 30 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 31:

Louisiana Leadership Institute, 5763 Hooper Road

LSU Mini-Barn, 90 Ag Center Drive

LDH recommends COVID-19 testing for all individuals who are experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

Results for PCR tests are available within approximately 24 to 48 hours in most cases. LDH does not get any test results, and we recommend that patients who get tested ask staff at the testing site when to expect results and where to call to get those results. When getting tested, we recommend everyone ask for a phone number to call if you haven’t received your results within the timeframe you were given.

mergency warning signs. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. However, it is important to stay in touch with your doctor and seek emergency medical care if you have trouble breathing, or have any other e

With the continuing surge of Omicron cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in one week while cases and percent positivity continue to climb. LDH urges the public to stay safe and take precautions this holiday season - wear your mask indoors and when unable to distance outdoors, limit exposure to those outside your household, and get vaccinated and boosted if eligible.