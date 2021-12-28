Two new COVID-19 sites set up in Baton Rouge
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has set up two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge. Both antigen and PCR tests are available.
The following sites will be open from noon to 6 p.m. until Thursday, December 30 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 31:
- Louisiana Leadership Institute, 5763 Hooper Road
- LSU Mini-Barn, 90 Ag Center Drive
Results for PCR tests are available within approximately 24 to 48 hours in most cases. LDH does not get any test results, and we recommend that patients who get tested ask staff at the testing site when to expect results and where to call to get those results. When getting tested, we recommend everyone ask for a phone number to call if you haven’t received your results within the timeframe you were given.
With the continuing surge of Omicron cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in one week while cases and percent positivity continue to climb. LDH urges the public to stay safe and take precautions this holiday season - wear your mask indoors and when unable to distance outdoors, limit exposure to those outside your household, and get vaccinated and boosted if eligible.