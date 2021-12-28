River otter trapping is closed for the season in the Southwest Region

The 2021-22 river otter trapping season in the Southwest Region closed Dec. 27 after river otter harvest quota for Idaho’s Southwest Region was met. The Southwest Region consists of Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley and Washington counties.

Trappers can call 1-800-323-4334 or visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/trap/otter/quota for the most up-to-date information on otter harvest limits and closures. For more information on reporting requirements, review page 34 of the 2020 & 2021 Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer Seasons and Rules.