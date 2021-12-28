Anglers are reminded that 2022-24 fishing seasons and rules take effect Jan. 1

In November, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the 2022-24 Fishing Seasons and Rules, and anglers will see about 23 changes that take effect on Jan. 1.

Steelhead bag limits have been modified for spring 2022 seasons, which are not reflected in the printed version of the 2022-24 Fishing Seasons & Rules booklet because commissioners set the default steelhead seasons and bag limits for three years, but those may be modified depending on run sizes and other factors. The spring 2022 steelhead bag limits are available in the online steelhead seasons and rules.

The 2022-24 Seasons and Rules brochure is available online and in printed booklets at Fish and Game regional offices and license vendors.

Here’s a summary of changes that will take place on Jan. 1.

Panhandle

Pend Oreille River Boundary Boundary changed for the Pend Oreille River boundaries to include: from Highway 95 bridge at Sandpoint downstream to Idaho-Washington border, including tributaries and sloughs to the edge of flat water

Lake Pend Oreille Creek Mouths The 100-yard fishing closure removed at the mouths of Gold, North Gold, Granite and Trestle Creeks on Lake Pend Oreille

Clearwater

Southwest – Nampa

Dick Knox Pond Trophy bass regulations adopted where bass limit is 2, none under 20 inches

Magic Valley

Anderson Ranch Reservoir Kokanee daily bag limit reduced from 25 to 15

Baker Lake Minimum length and bait/barbless hook restrictions removed, but maintained the 2-trout limit

Southeast

Southeast Idaho “No Motors” Restrictions “No motors” restrictions removed on Bannock Reservoir, Winder Reservoir and Dike Lake

Southeast Idaho “Electric Motors Only” Restrictions “Electric motors only” restrictions removed at Foster Reservoir

Weston Reservoir Boating Restrictions Boating access restrictions will be posted locally at the reservoir as a condition of access through private property, and will not appear in the fishing regulations

Kokanee Creek Fishing Closure Existing fishing closures on Kokanee Creek removed

Portneuf River Open fishing on the section near Lava Hot Springs from the Center Street Bridge upstream to the East Main Street Bridge

Bannock Reservoir, Edson Fichter Pond and Montpelier Rearing Pond General fishing seasons and limits adopted, increasing the trout limit from 2 to 6 per day

Blackfoot Reservoir Size, bag and possession limit restrictions removed for bass

Bear Lake Harvest of either adipose fin-clipped (hatchery origin) or unclipped (wild origin) Bonneville cutthroat trout allowed. The 2-trout daily bag limit remains the same.

Snake River (section from Eagle Rock to American Falls Dam) Simplified seasons and limits by changing gamefish harvest, bait and barbless hook restrictions as follows:

Oct. 16 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend – limit is 0 for trout, catch-and-release. Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 15 – trout limit is 2

Upper Snake

Henrys Lake Current fishing season extended from Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Feb. 14 (the trout limit is 2), and adopted a new catch/release season from Feb. 15 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend (the trout limit is 0, catch-and-release)

Salmon