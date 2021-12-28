Due to weather, I-20 traffic now scheduled to be diverted next week for bridge work

ATLANTA – Due to weather, northbound lanes of the US 59 overpass crossing Interstate 20 in Marshall are now scheduled to be taken down the night of Sunday, January 9. In preparation, traffic over the bridge is now tentatively scheduled to be restricted to one lane in each direction starting Monday, January 3.

“The northbound lanes will be taken down piece by piece and then new lanes will be built. As that work is being done, US 59 traffic will use the southbound lanes over Interstate 20 and be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane during that time,” said Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

Demolition work on the bridge is expected to take place from about 8 p.m. Sunday evening until about 7 a.m. on Monday, January 10. During that time, Interstate 20 traffic in both directions will be diverted onto the US 59 exit ramps in Marshall. From there, traffic can cross US 59 and then reenter the interstate.

This project consists of two phases of construction. New northbound lanes will be constructed first, then new southbound lanes will be constructed during the second phase. US 59 traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane for both phases. The project is expected to be complete in about 28 months and will raise the new overpass about three feet for more than 19-feet of clearance over Interstate 20.