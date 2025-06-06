Clawing her way to a new home

June 6, 2025

By Madison Schein

BLUE RIDGE, Texas — Working close to speeding traffic, operating heavy machinery in rugged conditions, road work demands constant vigilance. But now and then — amidst the chaos — an unexpected moment of tenderness emerges.

Recently, TxDOT maintenance crews in Collin County were completing a routine road repair on Business 78 when it took a heartwarming turn. While patching a small hole beneath a bridge, Isaac LaFontaine and his crew encountered an unexpected visitor — a tiny, scrappy kitten who wandered right up.

“We were patching a hole under a bridge and the kitten came up to us,” LaFontaine said. “We held onto her until animal control could take her away.”

Using a nearby bucket, the crew kept the kitten safe while they wrapped up the repair.

As luck would have it, an animal control truck passed by and was able to take the kitten to Collin County Animal Shelter. She was available for adoption, however she has since been moved to a private cat rescue.

Thanks to the quick thinking and kindness of the TxDOT maintenance crew and a perfectly timed rescue. The kitten is now safe, sound and waiting for her forever home.